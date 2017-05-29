HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE Talks Passing Of CHRIS CORNELL - "It's So Incredibly Heartbreaking That He's Gone Now"

Haletsorm vocalist Lzzy Halestorm recently spoke with Wes Styles of the Petersburg, Illinois radio station 97.7 WQLZ, discussing the band's new album which is currently in the works, and the passing of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Check out the interview below.

Halestorm have released an official music video for “Dear Daughter”, a track from the band’s Into The Wild Life album, released in 2015.

Says vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale: “‘Dear Daughter’ is a song of self love and empowerment for women. It was inspired by my parents’ encouraging words when I was a child. I was very lucky to grow up knowing I could be anything I want to be in this life. I am now living my dream and this song is my way of passing the torch to this next generation of mothers, daughters and sisters who will soon rule this world.”

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.