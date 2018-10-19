HALLOW POINT Reveal “A Quiet Place” Video

St. Louis-based modern metal group Hallow Point recently kicked off the first leg of their current U.S. tour, hitting several major cities before coming to an end in Louisville, KY on October 27th. The second leg of the tour kicks off in Chicago, IL on November 30th, and will visit more cities before ending on December 8th in Kirksville, MO.

In celebration of the tour, Hallow Point have revealed their new, action packed, eerie music video for their brand new single, "My Resistance", produced, mixed, and mastered by Andy Karpovck (The Audio Compound). Inspired by the blockbuster hit film A Quiet Place, the video sees the band performing in a barn in a remote area of the country. Things seem normal at first, but as the video progresses, it becomes clear that something very strange is afoot.

Guitarist Bill Brynda says, "'My Resistance' was one of the most exciting projects we've collectively worked on as a band. The concept for the video was inspired by A Quiet Place and became a metaphor for the song itself. It revolves around forgiving yourself for things that haunt you and how destructive these negative thoughts can become if they consume you. Our hope is that anyone struggling with a similar situation can use these lyrics as a source of strength to win their personal battles."

The "My Resistance" video was directed by Josiah Moore, with animation by Jacob Dalton. Brynda adds, "We had the pleasure of working with our friend and director, Josiah Moore, who also enlisted the help of animator Jacob Dalton, who did animation for the most recent Star Wars films!"