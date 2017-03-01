HAMMERFALL Bassist FREDRIK LARSSON - “Twenty Years Later And Ten Studio Albums In, We Can Say That We’re Definitely Built To Last”

Eamon O’Neill caught up with HammerFall bassist Fredrik Larsson to talk about the band’s new album Built To Last, and their plans for 2017. An excerpt follow:

Q: You released your new album Built To Last in November last year. Tell us a little bit about it.

A: “Well, the title is obviously a statement. When we recorded the first album in ’96, no one thought that we were ever going to record another album. There were a lot of people that were laughing at us for doing what we did at that time, with the popularity of all the Grunge and heavier music, and we kept on struggling with our heavy metal. But now, twenty years later and ten studio albums, we can say that we’re definitely built to last!”

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.

HammerFall recently released a live video for the song “Dethrone And Defy”, featured on Built To Last. The video was filmed at four different shows on the Built To Tour 2017 trek.

