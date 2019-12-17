HAMMERFALL, CANDLEMASS Members Comment On Nominations For 2020 Grammis Awards

The nominations were recently announced for the Grammis 2020, Sweden's equivalent of the US Grammy Awards.

Nominated in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category are:

Candlemass - The Door To Doom

Entombed A.D. - Bowels Of Earth

Hammerfall - Dominion

Opeth - In Cauda Venenum

The Flower Kings - Waiting For Miracles

HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak on the nomination: “Being nominated for the Swedish Grammis once again is a testament to the new album Dominion and our value in the Swedish hard rock/metal scene even after 20+ years of service. It just goes to show that steel will never rust or bend when handled properly.”

Singer Joacim Cans adds: “It's a great honour to be on the shortlist for this alongside our brothers, who also make Sweden Rock!”

Candlemass band leader, bassist and creative mastermind Leif Edling states: “First a US Grammy nomination and now the Swedish equivalent - Grammis! Wow! It's been a really good year for us and The Door To Doom! We’re just along for the ride on this crazy rollercoaster they call rock’n’roll, and we're extremely happy for all the extra attention we’re getting! Love from Candlemass!"

Entombed A.D. previously stated: "We are honoured to be nominated for next years Swedish Grammy awards in the Metal category for our latest album Bowels Of Earth."

