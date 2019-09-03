HAMMERFALL - Dominion Track-By-Track: "Battleworn" (Video)

Hammerfall recently released their eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records, Dominion. The band have now released this new track-by-track video, discussing "Battleworn":

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

BraveWords scribe Carl Begai recently caught up with HammerFall frontman Joacim Cans to discuss Dominion. Following is an excerpt from the interview, with Cans opening up about the events that pushed the songwriting for the new record.

Cans: "After we released Infected (in 2011), HammerFall was in a bad place. We didn't have fun on tour - personally, I didn't have fun at all - so we decided to take a break. We needed to take a break, and that break was the game changer. It gave us a new spark, a new fire to do this for everyone in the band. When we did Built To Last (2016) we finally had the chance to go back to North America; we had given up on your continent way back because it just didn't work for us. It was hard go there for six weeks and then come home with $200 in the pocket. But, we found people that truly believed in us and sent us over to co-headline with Delain, and because we had a couple good tours (earnings) going on in Europe we figured we had nothing to lose. We decided to give it one last try touring North America, and that tour was by far the most fun I've had on a tour in my 22 year career. We didn't play arenas but it was great; good set-up, good following, and we got closer as a band. That created a momentum, and we took that with us into the next tour cycles. And it resulted in us thinking outside the box when it came to writing new music."

Hammerfall have announced that their World Dominion 2020 tour will include special guests Battle Beast, and support from Serious Black.

On the topic of the upcoming tour, frontman Joacim Cans elaborates, “’Good is not good enough, it has to be great’ also applies on the upcoming European tour. Not only are we bringing one of the most promising new metal bands, Battle Beast, as special guest, we also have support from Serious Black. We are also upgrading the venues in many cities, and will play arenas, where we will present the biggest and most badass tour production ever. Can’t wait to meet all the awesome Hammerfall fans all over Europe. If you can attend only one show next year, this is the one to choose!“

Dates:

January

30 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin *

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

February

1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark

2 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

7 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Kart Halle

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

11 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

21 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

*only Serious Black / special guest tba

(Photo: Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)