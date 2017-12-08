HAMMERFALL Guitarist OSCAR DRONJAK - "I Don't Like The Term 'Power ´Metal'; I Think It's Misleading To What HammerFall Is Doing"

Founding HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak is featured in a new interview with Spain's TNT Radio Rock discussing the band's latest album, Built To Last, their move from Nuclear Blast to Napalm Records, and being tagged as a power metal band.

When HammerFall released their debut album Glory To The Brave in 1997, the five Swedes launched a true heavy metal revival overnight. While the mainstream was saturated with grunge and the metal scene was dominated by black and gothic acts, this traditional metal record was like a godsend and heralded a new era. Now, 20 years later, Nuclear Blast is set to release a fan must have: a 20 Year Anniversary Edition of the cult album - just in time for Christmas. An official trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.

The pre-orders have already started. The gold and black vinyl, as well as the digital version of the album, will be released on December 1st - with the extensive fan box set (2CD-Digi/DVD+other fan articles, see below) dropping on December 15th (the box set release was postponed).

Pre-order Glory To The Brave - 20 Year Anniversary Edition, which will be released with brand-new cover artwork, physically here, or get the digital version here.

"For us, the immense success was a real shock in the beginning," singer Joacim Cans recalls. Suddenly after the release of their debut album, HammerFall were considered to be the saviors of true metal. They received countless rave reviews from magazines, Wacken Open Air booked the band at prime time on the main stage, Kai Hansen invited the band personally to join as support on the Gamma Ray tour and the CD entered the German album charts at the amazing position of #38 - an unbelievable achievement during this time.

"Our advantage was that no one has expected us and our album. We only did what we wanted and felt compelled to do", continues Cans. The band’s passion was influenced by their heavy metal peers: German metal acts like Accept, Helloween and Stormwitch - but also by the underdogs, including Warlord or Picture. "I'm still very proud of this album, it has turned our lives upside down" the vocalist concludes.

The re-release includes the completely remastered version of Glory To The Brave, a radio edit of the legendary title track as well as the great cover version of the Stormwitch classic "Ravenlord". The bonus CD will include live versions of "The Metal Age", "Steel Meets Steel", "Stone Cold", "Glory To The Brave", "Hammerfall" and "The Dragon Lies Bleeding", as well as a medley of numerous tracks off of their first class debut album, which was recorded live this year at a show in Berlin.

In addition to this, the double CD will also include a bonus DVD containing the first chapters of their The First Crusade documentary, which was originally published on VHS. As well as four new, historically edited interview chapters, the DVD also includes a live recording of the band's Dynamo Open Air show at Eindhoven in 1998. The album will be available as a digipak box set, including a booklet containing detailed liner notes, photos from the private archives of the band as well as magazine articles, flyers, posters and much more. Fans can also purchase the audio part separately, which includes bonus tracks as a double-vinyl in various colors. There has been no other album that was quite as important for the development of heavy metal in the nineties and now, the milestone will be published in a comprehensive deluxe edition that leaves no fan's wishes unfulfilled!

Tracklisting:

Digi, Album Tracks Remastered

CD1

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding"

"The Metal Age"

"HammerFall"

"I Believe"

"Child Of The Damned"

"Steel Meets Steel"

"Stone Cold"

"Unchained"

"Glory To The Brave"

Bonus:

"Ravenlord"

"Glory To The Brave" (radio edit)

CD2 (bonus) - Live

"The Metal Age" (1998)

"Steel Meets Steel" (1998)

"Stone Cold" (1998)

"Glory To The Brave" (2012)

"Hammerfall" (2012)

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding" (2012)

"Glory To The Brave" Medley (2017)

Bonus DVD

The First Crusade:

Introduction

Steel Meets Steel - First Live Show

"Glory To The Brave" - Clip 1

"HammerFall"

"Steel Meets Steel" – Live

"Glory to the Brave" - Clip 2

The Making of "Glory To The Brave“

"Ravenlord" - Live (Stormwitch cover)

"The Metal Age" - Live

Nominated for the Swedish Grammy Award

"Stone Cold" - Live

Interview

Interview 2017:

Chapter I: The Early Days

Chapter II: The Rockslaget Festival

Chapter III: The Album

Chapter IV: New Members, Wacken & Touring

Live: Dynamo Festival 1998

"Child Of The Damned"

"The Metal Age"

"Steel Meets Steel"

"Eternal Dark"

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding"

"Stone Cold"

"HammerFall"

2LP (140g, 33 RPM) Album Tracks Remastered

Side A

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding"

"The Metal Age"

"HammerFall"

"I Believe"

"Child Of The Damned"

Side B

"Steel Meets Steel"

"Stone Cold"

"Unchained"

"Glory To The Brave"

Side C (Bonus)

"Ravenlord"

"The Metal Age" (live 1998)

"Steel Meets Steel" (live 1998)

"Stone Cold" (live 1998)

Side D (Bonus)

"Glory To The Brave" (live 2012)

"Hammerfall" (live 2012)

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding" (live 2012)

"Glory To The Brave" Medley (live 2017)

Trailer:

"Glory To The Brave" video:

"HammerFall" video: