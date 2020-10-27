HAMMERFALL Guitarist OSCAR DRONJAK Unboxes Earbook Edition Of Live! Against The World Album; Video

In a new video, HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak unboxes the earbook edition of the band's new live album and BluRay, Live! Against The World, available now. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of Live! Against The World here.

Recorded on February 15th at the MHP Arena in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Live! Against The World contains songs fresh off their latest album, Dominion, mixed with a ton of band classics and a hand-picked selection of songs that rarely appear on HammerFall's setlists to fulfill the needs of both new and old fans.

Tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"One Against The World"

"Heeding The Call"

"The Way Of The Warrior"

"Any Means Necessary"

"Hallowed Be My Name"

"Blood Bound"

"Redemption"

"Hector's Hymn"

"Natural High"

"Second To One"

"Renegade Medley"

"Keep The Flame Burning"

"Dominion"

"The Dragon Lies Bleeding"

"Last Man Standing"

"Let The Hammer Fall"

"Hammer High"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Hearts On Fire"

"Any Means Necessary" video:

“Keep The Flame Burning” video:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget" video:

HammerFall are:

Joacim Cans - Vocals

Oscar Dronjak - Guitar

Pontus Norgren - Guitar

Fredrik Larsson - Bass

David Wallin - Drums

(Photo - Picwish)