HAMMERFALL Hit Worldwide Charts With Dominion Album; New Track-By-Track Video For "Scars Of A Generation" Streaming

Hammerfall has only just released their eleventh studio album, and second with Napalm Records, Dominion, and they’re already breaking the charts worldwide.

Hammerfall prove once more that they are one of the biggest heavy metal bands today. Dominion is currently ranked #2 on the Swedish and Swiss charts, #4 on the German and #11 on the Austrian charts. In the United Kingdom, the album is currently ranked #4 on the Rock Album charts, #8 on the Current Hard Music Album Charts in the United States, as well as #9 on the Canadian Top Hard Rock Music Album Charts. In Finland, they are currently placed #5 on Physical Album Charts. See the placements below.

Singer Joacim Cans on the chart entries: “We are so proud and happy with the current chart success of Dominion and want to thank all our fans for the great support. This makes us even more eager to start touring to be able to play some of these songs live.“

Having released their album on the day they played at Summer Breeze Open Air 2019, Hammerfall arranged a huge release party for their fans - cake included! The event was a total success and everyone involved, including Hammerfall themselves, was utterly elated. Take a look at how the Swedes celebrated their album release:



Hammerfall have released this new track-by-track video, discussing "Scars Of A Generation" from Dominion:

To view a variety of the Dominion merchandise, head here.

Dominion tracklisting:

"Never Forgive, Never Forget"

"Dominion"

"Testify"

"One Against The World"

"(We Make) Sweden Rock"

"Second To One"

"Scars Of A Generation"

"Dead By Dawn"

"Battleworn"

"Bloodline"

"Chain Of Command"

"And Yet I Smile"

"Dominion" video:

"One Against The World" video:

“(We Make) Sweden Rock” live video:

"(We Make) Sweden Rock" lyric video:

Hammerfall have announced that their World Dominion 2020 tour will include special guests Battle Beast, and support from Serious Black.

On the topic of the upcoming tour, frontman Joacim Cans elaborates, “’Good is not good enough, it has to be great’ also applies on the upcoming European tour. Not only are we bringing one of the most promising new metal bands, Battle Beast, as special guest, we also have support from Serious Black. We are also upgrading the venues in many cities, and will play arenas, where we will present the biggest and most badass tour production ever. Can’t wait to meet all the awesome Hammerfall fans all over Europe. If you can attend only one show next year, this is the one to choose!“

Dates:

January

30 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin *

31 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

February

1 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark

2 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

7 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

8 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Kart Halle

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

11 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

14 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

15 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

21 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

*only Serious Black / special guest tba

(Photo: Robert Tüchi - Picwish Fotodesign)