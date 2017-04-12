HAMMERFALL - The Vinyl Collection Box Set Available This Friday; Unboxing Video Streaming

This Friday (April 14th), Nuclear Blast will release HammerFall - The Vinyl Collection box set. An unboxing video for the upcoming release can be seen below.

The limited edition box set includes 10 albums. The previously unreleased (on vinyl) Gates Of Dalhalla live album is included in the set. The new release can be pre-ordered on clear and silver vinyl editions at this location.

Tracklistings:

Glory To The Brave

Side A

“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”

“The Metal Age”

“Hammerfall”

“I Believe”

“Child Of The Damned”

Side B

“Steel Meets Steel”

“Stone Cold”

“Unchained”

“Glory To The Brave”

Legacy Of Kings

Side A

“Heeding The Call”

“Legacy Of Kings”

“Let The Hammer Fall”

“Dreamland”

“Remember Yesterday”

Side B

“At The End Of The Rainbow”

“Back To Back”

“Stronger Than All”

“Warriors Of Faith”

“The Fallen One”

Renegade

Side A

“Templars Of Steel”

“Keep The Flame Burning”

“Renegade”

“Living In Victory”

“Always Will Be”

Side B

“The Way Of The Warrior”

“Destined For Glory”

“The Champion”

“Raise The Hammer” (instrumental)

“A Legend Reborn”

Crimson Thunder

Side A

“Riders Of The Storm”

“Hearts On Fire”

“On The Edge Of Honour”

“Crimson Thunder”

“Lore Of The Arcane”

“Trailblazers”

Side B

“Dreams Come True”

“Angel Of Mercy”

“The Unforgiving Blade”

“In Memoriam”

“Hero’s Return”

Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken

Side A

“Secrets”

“Blood Bound”

“Fury Of The Wild”

“Hammer Of Justice”

“Never, Ever”

“Born To Rule”

Side B

“The Templar Flame”

“Imperial”

“Take The Black”

“Knights Of The 21st Century”

Masterpieces

Side A

“Child Of The Damned”

“Ravenlord”

“Eternal Dark”

“Back To Back”

“I Want Out”

Side B

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Head Over Heels”

“Run With The Devil”

“We’re Gonna Make It”

“Breaking The Law”

Side C

“Angel Of Mercy”

“Rising Force”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Crazy Nights”

Side D

“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namn”

“Flight Of The Warrior ”

“Youth Gone Wild”

“Aphasia”

No Sacrifice, No Victory

Side A

“Any Means Necessary”

“Life Is Now”

“Punish And Enslave”

“Legion”

Side B

“Between Two Worlds”

“Hollowed Be My Name”

“Something For The Ages”

“No Sacrifice, No Victory”

Side C

“Bring The Hammer Down”

“One Of A Kind”

“My Sharona”

Side D

-etched-

Threshold

Side A

“Threshold”

“The Fire Burns Forever”

“Rebel Inside”

“Natural High”

“Dark Wings, Dark Words”

“Howlin’ With The ‘Pac”

Side B

“Shadow Empire”

“Carved In Stone”

“Reign Of The Hammer”

“Genocide”

“Titan”

Infected

Side A

“Patient Zero”

“B.Y.H.”

“One More Time”

Side B

“The Outlaw”

“Send Me A Sign”

“Dia De Los Muertos”

Side C

“I Refuse”

“666 – The Enemy Within”

“Immortalized”

Side D

“Let’s Get It On”

“Redemption”

(r)Evolution

Side A

“Hector’s Hymn”

“(r)Evolution”

“Bushido”

Side B

“Live Life Loud”

“Ex Inferis”

“We Won’t Back Down”

Side C

“Winter Is Coming”

“Origins”

“Tainted Metal”

Side D

“Evil Incarnate”

“Wildfire”

“Demonized”

Gates Of Dalhalla Part 1

Side A

“Patient Zero”

“Heeding The Call”

“Any Means Necessary”

“B.Y.H.”

Side B

“Riders On The Storm”

“Let’s Get It Out”

“Crimson Thunder”

“Renegade”

Side C

“Blood Bound”

“Last Man Standing”

“Fury Of The Wild”

Drum Solo: Anders Johansson

Side D

“Always Will Be”

“Dia De Los Muertos”

“Steel Meets Steel”

Gates Of Dalhalla Part 2

Side A

“Threshold”

“The Dragon Lies Bleeding”

“Let The Hammer Fall”

“När Vindarna Viskar Mitt Namm”

Side B

“Something For The Ages”

“The Templar Flame”

“Oh Fortuna”

“Glory To The Brave”

Side C

“One More Time”

“Hammerfall”

“Hearts On Fire”

Side D

-etched-

HammerFall and Delain have joined forces for a co-headline North American tour, set for spring. Tickets and VIP packages for all shows are available now at this location.