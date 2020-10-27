Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Bands that Launched Their Own Online Slot Games

Do you love a music band unconditionally? Well, now there is a special metal slot machine with heavy metal or hard rock themes to double the entertainment. A product attracts attention based on the visual appeal and the functionality it provides. Now, picture your favourite heavy metal band on it, isn’t that great?

The gambling industry is forecasted to earn a whopping 92.9 billion US dollars by 2023. The added music band will bring the feeling of nostalgia that can make the players much more comfortable and help increase profits. There are some players who hire game creators to add nostalgic characters like hard rock musicians in the slot. It brings them closer to their childhood and ignites lots of memories.

That is definitely a big reason why hard rock and heavy metal bands have online game slots based on them. Let’s review a few online slot games from your favourite music bands!

Music Based Online Slot Games

There are hundreds of online slot games with your music bands. As the statistics mentioned above tells us, online gambling is becoming quite popular these days.

1. Motörhead

They are one of the classic heavy metal bands. If you are a crazy Motörhead fan you probably know that:

* They started their journey from London in 1975

* It was created by Lemmy Kilmister

* He formed it together with guitarist Larry Wallis and drummer Lucas Fox

* Up until Lemmy’s death, they had done numerous shows and tours all over the world

This metal slot machine provides their customers with an added option of listening to their favourite songs by the Motörhead. They are pioneers of heavy metal and thrash metal. You can spin a few reels on this online slot and enjoy the feeling of nostalgia of Motörhead. You can experience the same things as many years ago.





2. Guns N' Roses

Following Motörhead, Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan, and Steven Adler formed another iconic band called Guns N’ Roses also abbreviated as GN’R. They formed their band in 1985.

Play the online slot based on GNR. Enjoy some of the best bonuses on Bonuscatch Casino too. The game not only helps you to look at your favourite artists, they literally transport you to their live concerts. You can listen to some of their hit album which are:

* Appetite for Destruction

* Use Your Illusion I & II

* Chinese Democracy

3. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was a popular guitarist. His music always showed elements of rock and heavy metal like distortion. This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had a great impact on hard rock. The online slots based on the theme of hard rock musician Hendrix are fun and awesome.

Some well known facts about Jimi Hendrix are:

* He is one of the greatest guitarists in rock history

* His influence remained till 1970

* He succumbed to drug overdose

Enjoy some of the best songs by Jimi Hendrix on the slots while availing the rewards and bonuses on this rock slot machine. Simply have fun!





4. Megadeth



It is another classic heavy metal band formed in 1983 by Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson. If you are a die-hard metal fan, you must have heard the big 4 of American thrash metal music bands which are:

* Megadeth

* Metallica

* Anthrax

* Slayer

Now you can gamble online while listening to amazing metal music. With some of the best-selling albums like Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction, Megadeth is a giant in heavy metal. So the slot has 5 reels and 21 paylines. Try this awesome slot machine band now.





5. KISS

The KISS band is known for their out-of-the-box stage outfits and face masks. They represent the community which is often neglected because they are different and people fail to understand them. The slot machine also has a KISS theme and will be recognizable by the fans.

Formed in 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley. Even the slot machine dedicated to KISS is different. It has a Colossal Reel Set. Some of the symbols relate to the band. Being a KISS fan, you cannot miss out on this Slot Machine.





Conclusion



There you go, those are some of the most famous bands with their online slot machines available for the public. Some of the machines offer their iconic songs for the customers too making the experience unforgettable. The nostalgia, songs and the visual appeal of these online slot machines have put them up at the top of the game.

The gambling industry’s earning has increased largely due to music based slot machines. People are attached to the bands and when they see them on the online slot games, they relive their childhood moments.

Even if they don’t win, they are happy to go through the nostalgic moments. Go ahead and play your slot games on the machines with your favourite band. If your favourite band is not yet on the machine, don’t worry soon it will be up there.

Susan Wallace is an amazing writer and she is also a die-hard fan of heavy metal and hard rock. She could picture her life in those distortions and she established a connection between her life and that form of music. She also writes about the need for such type of music and why it is great to have an online slot machine based on these bands.