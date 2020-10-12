Hard Rock Is Changing Playing Slots Over Internet

Casinos continue to innovate in a big way, with HardRockCasino.com having launched a world-first in its live slots earlier in the year.

The classic brand is going big

While 2020 has been extremely testing for the industry as a result of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, casinos are showing a potential future path to go down.

Hard Rock Atlantic City - widely regarded as one of the most exciting casinos in the United States - was selected by the company as the host venue for the live slots venture.

A private room was set up at the casino resort for the use of live slots, which allow players to spin the reels of the slots from their own home.

The move to launch live slots at Hard Rock Atlantic City was described as "a first-of-its-kind experience" by Hard Rock International's Kresimir Spajic, the company's senior vice-president of online gaming and sports betting.

"We are excited to introduce an entirely new way to play floor favorites without being there," he said in a press release.

"With live slots, you can control real, physical slot machines located at Hard Rock Atlantic City from anywhere in New Jersey using your PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device."

So how does the live slots option from Hard Rock International work - and is it a success?

Ground-breaking innovative technology

Hard Rock International says the technology used to create the live slots option at its Atlantic City site is both "innovative" and "ground-breaking".

Softweave Ltd is the company behind the technology, which means players who visit the HardRockCasino.com will be presented with a row of real-life slot games to pick from.





Manage your slots from a distance

CEO of the company Roy Greenbaum explained in a statement that playing live slots from home will give players a gaming experience that feels real, without visiting an actual casino.

Players can select their favorite slot from a range of games that are not otherwise available to play online, with options including Hotter than Blaze, Leprecoins and 3x4x4x Double Times Pay.

However, they will only be able to take a seat to start a live slots experience if the game is free and not in use by another player at the time, making it just like a real bricks and mortar casino.

This begs the question, though - why would players not just play at a typical online casino?

Advantages of online casinos over live slots

While the live slots option offered by Hard Rock International is likely to keep finding an audience, others may prefer a more typical online casino experience.

With plenty of online casinos to pick from, there is a huge amount of choice out there with players able to shop around for the very best promotions and bonuses that are offered.

A leading free slots provider, DogSlots.com was on the scene, “This could be a game changer, no one has thought of slots in this way.”

Playing free slots is a big benefit of online casinos, with plenty of people finding they are able to get enough enjoyment out of them that they decide not to play for real money at casinos.

The live slots experience is at the other end of the scale entirely and is likely to be aimed at heavy casino users, especially at this time when people may not feel like it is safe enough to visit a bricks and mortar casino due to the continued threat of the pandemic.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's president Joe Lupo, though, presented the launch of live slots as a continued evolution of the gambling options available in New Jersey.

"Bridging the gap to provide a 'live' experience to our online consumers is something we are not only excited for, but very proud to be the first in the world," he said.

The proof will be in the pudding when it comes to live slots, though, with players keen to see whether or not other companies opt to follow in the footsteps of Hard Rock International.

People who want a more traditional experience can also visit Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and enjoy facilities such as Howie Mandel's Comedy Club and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, as well as picking from over 2,000 slots and more than 100 table games in the casino.