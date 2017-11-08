HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release “Baboon” Single On December 13th

Swedish rockers Hardcore Superstar will release a new single, “Baboon”, on December 13th. The track will be included on the band’s upcoming album, You Can’t Kill My Rock ’N’ Roll, expected in early 2018.

Vocalist Joakim "Jocke" Berg tells Overdrive: “We are dropping a new single December 13th called “Baboon“, so keep your eyes (and ears) to the ground for that.”

Hardcore Superstar recent released their single, “Have Mercy On Me”. A music video for the song, directed by Max Ljungberg, can be seen below.

Hardcore Superstar are on a co-headlining tour with Fozzy. Madame Mayhem opens followed by The Last Band.

Fozzy / Hardcore Superstar dates:

November

8 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colas Saal

9 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Trezzo Sull’Adda, Italy - Live Club

11 - Roncade, Italy - New Age Club

12 - Rome, Italy - Kimera Rock

14 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

15 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

16 - Essen, Germany - Turock

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenespan

18 - Genk, Belgium - CPG

