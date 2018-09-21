HARDCORE SUPERSTAR - "You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll" Music Video Released; New Album Out Now

Sweden's Hardcore Superstar have released a Max Ljungberg-directed video for the title track of the band's 11th studio album, You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll, out now via Gain Music Entertainment. Watch the video below.

You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll tracklisting:

"AD/HD"

"Electric Rider"

"My Sanctuary"

"Hit Me Where It Hurts"

"You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll"

"The Others"

"Have Mercy On Me"

"Never Cared For Snobbery"

"Baboon"

"Bring The House Down"

"Medicine Man"

"Goodbye"

"You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll" video:

"AD/HD" video:

"Bring The House Down" video: