HARDLINE Announce First Leg Of 2019 / 2020 Life Tour

Hardline has announced the first leg of tour dates on their 2019/2020 Life tour. The band will begin the tour in Italy at the Frontiers Rock Festival, with Johnny Gioeli performing an acoustic set on the first night with original Hardline band mate Deen Castronovo, and the current lineup performing the following night.

The band will be touring throughout Europe and say they are currently working to make some shows happen in the US next year. “We’ve been touring steadily since 2013, and the promoters are realizing that Hardline really is back. We have an incredible chemistry with the current lineup and won’t be slowing down any time soon. It’s time to bring it home to the States.”

More dates will be announced soon for 2019 as well as a full second leg of the tour in 2020.

Hardline will release their new studio album, Life, on April 26th on CD/LP/Digital via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-orders are available here. A special limited edition colour vinyl version of the album is available exclusively at the Frontiers' EU store, here.

In the past two years, Hardline has performed a number of shows across Europe, including festivals and more intimate gigs, and that live “energy” can certainly be felt on their new studio album. The band went back to 1992's Double Eclipse album for influence for the songs on this record, but additionally they also looked a little closer in the rearview at the tremendous predecessor to this album, Human Nature.

The resulting album, Life, perfectly blends the influences of those two albums and sees Hardline heavier, stronger, bigger, and better than ever. The band entered the studio feeling loose and relaxed from all their gigging. The two newest members, Marco Di Salvia on drums and Mario Percudani on guitar, had gelled seamlessly with the rest of the band from all those shows and combined with Anna Portalupi's pulsating rhythms and Alessandro Del Vecchio's songwriting and production abilities, Life was almost effortless for the band to create. And of course, Johnny Gioeli sings like only he can over top of these incredible musicians.

Tracklisting:

"Place To Call Home"

"Take A Chance"

"Helio's Sun"

"Page Of Your Life"

"Out Of Time"

"Hold On To Right"

"Handful Of Sand"

"This Love"

"Story Of My Life"

"Who Wants To Live Forever"

"Chameleon"

"My Friend"

"Page Of Your Life":

"Take A Chance" video:

"Who Wants To Live Forever":

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - vocals

Alessandro Del Vecchio - keyboards

Mario Percudani - guitar

Marco Di Salvia - drums

Anna Portalupi - bass

(Photo - Riccardo Bernardi)