HARLEY FLANAGAN To Release Cro-Mags Demos And Hard Core Dr. Know EP

The Hard Core Dr. Know EP features six brand new tracks from founder of the legendary NYHC band the Cro-Mags, Harley Flanagan. This focus of this release is to raise money for Dr. Know of Bad Brains to help with medical expenses from a health issue he suffered in 2015.

These new songs are in the vein of Cro-Mags, and Flanagan's last 2016 solo release entitled Cro-Mags. The music stays true to Flanagan's roots and the unmatchable Cro-Mags sound while continuing to take it to a new level of musical intensity like only Flanagan can.

Tracklisting:

“Life Has No Mercy”

“Sometimes You’re The Hammer (Sometimes You’re The Nail)”

“Discipline Equals Freedom”

“I Love My Life”

“Friends Like You”

“It’s All Good (When It’s All Good)”

The Cro-Mags are without a doubt, one of the most influential New York Hardcore bands of all time, and Cro-Mag Demos are the first demos ever recorded by the sole founding member of the band.

The Cro-Mag Demos to be released on July 6th are Flanagan's solo recordings from 1982-1983.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Tread On Me”

“Wake Up (Do Unto Others)”

“Dead End Kids”

“Why Don’t You”