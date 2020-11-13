HARLOTT Launch “Idol Minded” Video; New Album Out Now

Harlott has released their new album, Detritus Of The Final Age, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of Detritus of the Final Age, a video for the single "Idol Minded" is streaming below.

The record can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- toxic viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- polluted earth melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- contaminated yellow / green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

More than 30 years after its inception, thrash refuses to die, and with Australia's Harlott stoking the fires, the genre is in very good hands. Returning with the follow up to 2017's mighty Extinction, Detritus Of The Final Age sees them continuing to fight the good fight, delivering a collection of serrated riffs, rampant rhythmic battery and bilious lyrics, hitting hard in all the right places.

"For the first time ever, I went into this album with a blank slate," says vocalist/guitarist Andrew Hudson. "No ideas or requirements, just an empty record ready to be filled with whatever took me. Obviously thrash metal is the wheelhouse of what we do, and it came out pretty thrashy, but it was great to be able to set that aside and explore other avenues."

The result is perhaps the band's most dynamic release, while holding on tight to that signature Harlott sound that has drawn in a legion of fans from around the world.

Helping to realize the new record, the band's ranks were refreshed with two new members, Glen Trayhern on drums and Leigh Bartley on guitar.

"Both bring their own skills and abilities as well as fresh enthusiasm and ideas. Glen is an absolute machine on the kit and lays a rock solid foundation for us to play to, and Leigh is a weapon on the guitar and such a unique lead writer. I couldn't have had a better ensemble for this release, and the live show is as violent as ever."

Spending longer writing the record than any of its predecessors, for more than a year Hudson worked on it, experimenting with ideas and styles. Determined to make a record that he would want to listen to - and proudly drawing inspiration from the many bands that have shaped the genre ahead of them - it was integral that he was proud of everything included on the record, and he focused on every aspect of the songs.

"Whether its lyrics or riffs or breakdowns, I always make sure that every song has at least one bit that makes you go 'fuck yeeeeah'. I don't like the idea of thinking a song or line is 'good enough', so I try to make sure the elements of the song are strong enough for them to stand alone outside of the ensemble that they are part of."

The result is "thrash metal with a bit of darkness, a bit of sorrow, a bit of melody and a few hooks thrown in for good measure," something that Harlott fans will recognize while surely drawing in new listeners.

Tracklisting:

"As We Breach"

"Idol Minded"

"Bring On The War"

"Detritus Of The Final Age"

"Prime Evil"

"Nemesis"

"Slaughter"

"Grief"

"Miserere Of The Dead"

"The Time To Kill Is Now"

"Idol Minded":

"As We Breach":



(Photo - Elgin Huang Jiale)