Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover DIO Classic "Rainbow In The Dark”; Video

Dual twin harpists Camille And Kennerly are back with another cover, this time for "Rainbow In The Dark", the classic track from Dio's 1983 studio album Holy Diver.

Says the twins: "'Rainbow In The Dark' has been on our “to arrange” list for years and we’re thrilled to finally release our cover of this metal classic! We love the magical and ethereal feeling that the harps give to the song. One of our favorite parts of our arrangement is our version of the solo. While rehearsing, Kennerly kept playing the main guitar riff while Camille improvised over it. We think we gave a nod to (Vivian) Campbell’s original solo while creating our own distinct Harp Twins flair. Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we can perform it live with our 2 harps: no backtracks, loops or overlays."