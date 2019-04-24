Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Cover JOE SATRIANI’s “Always With Me, Always With You”; Video

Dual twin harpists Camille And Kennerly have returned with another cover; this time with Joe Satriani’s “Always With Me, Always With You”.

The twins comment: “We’ve covered a lot of complex guitar solos in our rock and metal covers, but arranging and playing ‘Always With Me, Always With You’ (Joe Satriani), was on another level! We had to work like devils to play this song like angels. Figuring out how to arrange and play all of the guitar riffs and solos was quite the challenge, but in the end, we think it our arrangement makes it sound like it was written with our harps in mind! We feel the harps give the song a magical and ethereal quality. We recorded this track on our electro-acoustic Concert Grand harps, but filmed on our electric lever harps since we couldn’t access this gorgeous location with our larger harps. We hope you enjoy our interpretation of this timeless instrumental rock classic!

“This video was filmed by our mom on our phone. Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we can perform it live with our 2 harps (and ankle shakers): no backing tracks, loops, or harp overlays. Please let us know if you enjoyed “Always With Me, Always With You” by liking the video, favoriting, leaving a comment, and sharing it with your friends. We will continue to go where no harps have gone before! Please subscribe and stay tuned for more of our radical Duet Harp Revolution!”

