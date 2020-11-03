HATE ETERNAL Release Instrumental Version Of Upon Desolate Sands Album

Hate Eternal have released an instrumental version of their 2018 album, Upon Desolate Sands. The title is available exclusively via the band's Bandcamp page.

Says guitarist/vocalist Erik Rutan: "For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to release an all instrumental version of a Hate Eternal album to allow a different perspective into our music. On the two year anniversary of our Season Of Mist release Upon Desolate Sands, that time has finally come. Simply titled Upon Desolate Sands - The Instrumentals, it's mastered by Alan Douches of West Side Music and is only available on the Hate Eternal Bandcamp. We hope you enjoy this unique journey through the dynamic passages of this musical landscape.”

For the first time, hear the instrumental version of Upon Desolate Sands in its entirety. From the scorching opener "Violent Fury", through to the epic, hypnotic, 2-part title track closer, Upon Desolate Sands'showcases a band operating at peak performance and sees Hate Eternal raise the bar yet again.

Tracklisting:

"The Violent Fury"

"What Lies Beyond"

"Vengeance Striketh"

"Nothingness of Being"

"All Hope Destroyed"

"Portal of Myriad"

"Dark Age of Ruin"

"Upon Desolate Sands"

"For Whom We Have Lost"

Upon Desolate Sands (The Instrumentals) by Hate Eternal

(Photo - Alex Morgan Imaging.com)