HATEBREED Share Music Video For New Song "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

Hatebreed are set to release their eighth studio album, Weight Of The False Self, on November 27 via Nuclear Blast. The 12-track album is stacked with pit-starting anthems and is available for pre-order here.

The band has just dropped the video for the ferocious album opener, "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)." The clip was directed by Justin Reich. "In a fight for survival, which a lot of us are right now, we must channel our inner animal and trust our instincts," says singer Jamey Jasta.

Weight of The False Self proves that over 20 years deep into an iconic career, Hatebreed remain as vital as ever.

Renowned for their ability to provide an intense and cathartic release for their fans, Hatebreed challenged themselves and their writing style in order to produce material that is exceptionally relatable in a contemporary world flooded with overstimulation, emotional dampening, and lack of social patience.

"Weight of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist Frank Novinec.

Drummer Matt Byrne shares, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment."

The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"Instinctive (Slaughterlust)"

"Let Them All Rot"

"Set It Right (Start With Yourself)"

"Weight Of The False Self"

"Cling to Life"

"A Stroke of Red"

"Dig Your Way Out"

"This I Earned"

"Wings of The Vulture"

"The Herd Will Scatter"

"From Gold to Gray"

"Invoking Dominance"

"Weight Of The False Self" lyric video:

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Frank Novinec - Guitars

Wayne Lozinak - Guitars

Matt Byrne - Drums