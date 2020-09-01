HATEFULMURDER Release Cover Of DEATH’s “The Philosopher”

The Brazilian metal band, Hatefulmurder, has released a tribute to Death's "The Philosopher", the classic from 1993’s Individual Thought Patterns. The video was made in a special model due to the social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The band is a name on the rise, due to the talent and vocal techniques of vocalist Angélica Burns. Currently the band continues to promote the album Reborn, released in late 2019. Reborn is a record that displays every artistic experience acquired over the years. An independent release. Funded by the fans themselves through a crowdfunding campaign. A cohesive, strong, striking album that marks another great moment in the band's career. Made from fan to fan.

Recently, vocalist Angélica Bastos participated in a video with the band Sepultura, alongside vocalist Fernanda Lira (Crypta) and Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad), which aired as a part of their SepulQuadra series.