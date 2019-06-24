HATRIOT Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Organic Remains"

US thrash outfit, Hatriot, will release their new album, From Days Unto Darkness, on July 26 via Massacre Records. It's the first album with Cody Souza on the microphone, who stepped into the shoes of his father Steve "Zetro" Souza, who left the band a few years ago.

The band have released a lyric video for the new single, "Organic Remains", which can be found below.

Paolo Girard created a very symbolic album cover by featuring themes based upon the horrors around the end of the world, the hypocrisy that surrounds religion and corrupt world leaders, and the carnage bestowed on the final days of humanity.

You can look forward to an album with grim, nefarious lyrics dealing with subjects like the end of the world, conspiracy theories, horror icons, and a new world order, among others.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well digitally, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"One Less Hell"

"Daze Into Darkness"

"Carnival Of Execution"

"Organic Remains"

"World, Flesh & Devil"

"Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed"

"In The Mind Of The Mad"

"Delete"

"Ethereal Nightmare"

"Organic Remains" lyric video:

Hatriot live:

August

24 - Anderson, CA - Anderson River Park (Iron Mountain Metal Massacre)

(Photo - Jen Cash/Calibree Photography)