HATRIOT Release “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed” Lyric Video

Oakland, California-based thrash metal band, Hatriot, have released a lyric video for the new song, “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed”. Check it out below.

“Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed” will be included on Hatriot’s new album, coming in 2017. The track is one of the band’s first songs to feature vocals from Cody Souza, having stepped in to replace his father Steve "Zetro" Souza (Exodus) in the band’s lineup.

Hatriot lineup:

Cody Souza - Vocals / Bass

Kosta V. - Guitars

Nick Souza - Drums

Justin Sakogawa - Guitars