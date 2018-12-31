HAUNT Reveal First Tour Dates For 2019

On May 17th, 2019, Shadow Kingdom Records will release the second album by American heavy metal titans Haunt, If Icarus Could Fly, on CD, vinyl LP, and cassette tape formats.

However, beginning next month Haunt will headline the Frozen In Time Tour, with special guests Idle Hands and Hellfire. US dates are as listed:

January

17 - Reno, NV - Shea's Tavern

18 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

20 - San Diego, CA - Space

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

23 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing

24 - Sonora, CA - Winter's Tavern

25 - Cupertino, CA - X Bar

26 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

27 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge

28 - Olympia, OR - Le Voyeur

29 - Seattle, WA - Highline

Simply put, Haunt is the new face of traditional heavy metal and hard rock. Masterful despite their young years as a band, Haunt began as a solo project of Beastmaker frontman Trevor William Church and promptly self-released its debut EP, Luminous Eyes, during the summer of 2017. Not long after, the EP was picked up for physical release by Shadow Kingdom, and henceforth did Haunt begin their ascent...



With Luminous Eyes reaping widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike, the stage was set for Haunt's inevitable debut album. Aptly titled Burst Into Flame, the band's full-length debut was released during the summer of 2018 and promptly burned a whole new path for Haunt. Now expanded into a full working lineup, Church's vision proved infinitely powerful and poignant: here, Haunt's blend of turn-of-the-'80s heavy metal with touches of '70s hard rock positively exploded with electricity and excitement at every turn. And that electricity reached a fever pitch as the band hit the touring circuit thereafter, culminating with a rapturously received run on the Speed Of The Wizard tour supporting High On Fire, Municipal Waste, and Toxic Holocaust.



Not ones to rest on their considerable laurels, Haunt are back less than a year after their debut album with the even stronger If Icarus Could Fly. Taking everything that was so magical about Burst Into Flame - compact songcraft, immediately memorable hooks, impassioned playing, an understated emotional element that elevates everything above mere party fodder - and fine-tuning it to near-perfection, If Icarus Could Fly is a step-up on every level. And once again, at every turn there's an absolute anthem, perhaps best exemplified by the unforgettable "It's In My Hands", a masterpiece of a song that will likely be the "hit" of the album. Elsewhere, Haunt have simply sharpened their attack with seemingly effortless ease: heavy and heartfelt, with an expressiveness that encapsulates everything that's so engaging and enduring about traditional metal. Quite simply, If Icarus Could Fly is a natural progression from Haunt's debut album and the next chapter in their saga as new kings.

Once again, Haunt graciously offer the key to heavy metal heaven. Will you take flight with them and see If Icarus Could Fly? Take the first flight with the new track "Run And Hide" at Shadow Kingdom's Bandcamp, where the album can be pre-ordered. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Run And Hide"

"It's In My Hands"

"Cosmic Kiss"

"Ghosts"

"Clarion"

"Winds Of Destiny"

"If Icarus Could Fly"

"Defender"

If Icarus Could Fly by Haunt

(Photo credit: Alejandro Ramos)