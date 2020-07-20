HAVOK - American Thrash Legends Announce Special Edition Vinyl Reissue Series

Legendary American thrashers, Havok, have announced a vinyl reissue series which will bring three of the band's classic albums back to stores later this year.

The vinyl reissue series begins this fall with albums Burn, Time Is Up, and Unnatural Selection hitting the shelves on October 16 via Candlelight Records. They have been lovingly remastered for vinyl by Turan Audio and artwork restored by Dan Capp design.

Pre-order here.

"It's been years since these records have been in print, so we're very excited to announce this limited pressing," says vocalist David Sanchez. "The new records have an updated layout and are being pressed with brand new colors. There are very limited copies of each album, so get them before they sell out. Every colour swirl is completely unique, and these records won't be re-pressed. Get 'em while they're hot!"

To date, Havok has released five studio albums: Burn (2009), Time Is Up (2011), Unnatural Selection (2013), Conformicide (2017), and V (2020). The vinyl reissue series sees three of these classics re-issued.

In June 2009, Havok released their full-length debut Burn, which received critical acclaim throughout the metal community. The band then returned to the studio to record their sophomore effort, releasing Time Is Up in March 2011. This spread through the metal community, receiving strong reviews from critics and fans alike to become a defining album in what has come to be known as the New Wave of Thrash Metal scene. The success of Time Is Up led the band to join major tours, opening for bands such as thrash metal veterans Forbidden, alongside Revocation and White Wizzard; as well as tours opening for Sepultura, Death Angel, and Anthrax.

Havok then began recording their album Unnatural Selection in the spring of 2013 and upon its release in June of that year it charted on the Billboard Top 200 in its first week.



Havok lineup:

David Sanchez - Lead Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Pete Webber - Drums

Reece Scruggs - Lead Guitar

Brandon Bruce - Bass