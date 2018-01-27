HAVOK Announce European Tour For April With DARKEST HOUR, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, HARLOTT; Video Message
January 27, 2018, 7 hours ago
Thrash metal outfit Havok continue to promote their Conformicide album and will make their return to European stages for a tour in April together with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott. A video message from the band can be found below.
European tour dates:
April
5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau
13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
23 - London, UK - Underworld
24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
29 - München, Germany - Backstage