HAVOK Announce European Tour For April With DARKEST HOUR, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, HARLOTT; Video Message

Thrash metal outfit Havok continue to promote their Conformicide album and will make their return to European stages for a tour in April together with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott. A video message from the band can be found below.

European tour dates:

April

5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

23 - London, UK - Underworld

24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

29 - München, Germany - Backstage