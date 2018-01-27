HAVOK Announce European Tour For April With DARKEST HOUR, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, HARLOTT; Video Message

January 27, 2018, 7 hours ago

news heavy metal havok darkest hour cephalic carnage harlott

HAVOK Announce European Tour For April With DARKEST HOUR, CEPHALIC CARNAGE, HARLOTT; Video Message

Thrash metal outfit Havok continue to promote their Conformicide album and will make their return to European stages for a tour in April together with Darkest Hour, Cephalic Carnage and Harlott. A video message from the band can be found below.

European tour dates:

April
5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel   
6 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden  
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser  
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central  
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice  
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert  
12 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau  
13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff  
14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne  
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda   
16 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol   
17 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom   
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo  
20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem   
21 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place  
22 - Paris, France - Petit Bain  
23 - London, UK - Underworld  
24 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge  
25 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse   
26 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum   
27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa  
28 - Hannover, Germany - Faust  
29 - München, Germany - Backstage

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Server Of The Most High"

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Server Of The Most High"

Latest Reviews