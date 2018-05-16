HAVOK Announce North American Headline Tour; JUNGLE ROT, EXTINCTION A.D. To Support

Having just completed a European headlining tour, modern thrash metal trailblazers Havok will continue to promote their latest album Conformicide by announcing their upcoming North American summer headlining tour with support from Jungle Rot and Extinction A.D. The tour also includes four dates with Havok supporting Suicidal Tendencies.

This continues an already impressive touring year for the group which kicked off the year on a massive tour all over North America with Killswitch Engage and Anthrax.

Prior to the North American tour, Havok will visit Mexico for select dates.

Mexico dates:

June

21 - Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico - CIDEAA

22 - Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico - Foro Independencia

23 - Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico - Escena Monterrey

24 - Mexico City, Texcoco, Mexico - Bajo Circuito

North American dates (tickets go on sale Thursday, May 17th at 10 AM, Local time)

July

13 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater *

14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin *

15 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven *

17 - Vancouver, BC - Vouge Theater **

19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall **

20 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater **

21 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre **

23 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies *

25 - Lansing, MI - The Loft

26 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

27 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

31 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

August

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theatre

3 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

4 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

** Havok + Extinction A.D. supporting Suicidal Tendencies

* no Jungle Rot