HAVOK Announce North American Headline Tour; JUNGLE ROT, EXTINCTION A.D. To Support
May 16, 2018, an hour ago
Having just completed a European headlining tour, modern thrash metal trailblazers Havok will continue to promote their latest album Conformicide by announcing their upcoming North American summer headlining tour with support from Jungle Rot and Extinction A.D. The tour also includes four dates with Havok supporting Suicidal Tendencies.
This continues an already impressive touring year for the group which kicked off the year on a massive tour all over North America with Killswitch Engage and Anthrax.
Prior to the North American tour, Havok will visit Mexico for select dates.
Mexico dates:
June
21 - Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico - CIDEAA
22 - Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico - Foro Independencia
23 - Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico - Escena Monterrey
24 - Mexico City, Texcoco, Mexico - Bajo Circuito
North American dates (tickets go on sale Thursday, May 17th at 10 AM, Local time)
July
13 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater *
14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin *
15 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven *
17 - Vancouver, BC - Vouge Theater **
19 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall **
20 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theater **
21 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
22 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick Centre **
23 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies *
25 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
26 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
27 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
31 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus
August
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theatre
3 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
4 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
** Havok + Extinction A.D. supporting Suicidal Tendencies
* no Jungle Rot