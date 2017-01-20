HAVOK Streaming New Song “Hang ‘Em High” Via Lyric Video
January 20, 2017, an hour ago
Thrash-metal stalwarts, Havok, are disseminating the first new track off their upcoming album, Conformicide. The song, titled "Hang 'Em High”, can be heard via the lyric video below and is the first instant grat track for those who pre-order the album on Amazon and iTunes. Conformicide will see a March 10th release on Century Media Records.
Speaking about the message behind "Hang 'Em High" and the accompanying lyric video, David Sanchez (lead vocals, guitar) comments, "In our current political atmosphere, corruption runs deep. This is our response. It's time to wake up."
In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.
Color Vinyls:
Black - All Outlets (unlimited)
White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)
Lilac - Europe (200 copies)
Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)
Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)
Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)
Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)
Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.
Tracklisting:
“F.P.C.”
“Hang 'Em High”
“Dogmaniacal”
“Intention To Deceive”
“Ingsoc”
“Masterplan”
“Peace Is In Pieces”
“Claiming Certainty”
“Wake Up”
“Circling The Drain”
Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
“Claiming Certainty” (Live)
North American Headline Tour with Exmortus, Extinction A.D.:
February
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
9 - Detroit, MI - Small's
10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
11 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
12 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
13 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
17 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley
Suicidal Tendencies will embark on a headlining tour through The US during February and March with Crowbar as main support and Havok as opening band. Tickets go on sale January 6th, confirmed shows are as listed.
February
22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck
27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center
5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre
7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:
April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
4 - London, UK - Underworld
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock
(Photo - Havok Facebook)