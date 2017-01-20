HAVOK Streaming New Song “Hang ‘Em High” Via Lyric Video

January 20, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal havok

HAVOK Streaming New Song “Hang ‘Em High” Via Lyric Video

Thrash-metal stalwarts, Havok, are disseminating the first new track off their upcoming album, Conformicide. The song, titled "Hang 'Em High”, can be heard via the lyric video below and is the first instant grat track for those who pre-order the album on Amazon and iTunes. Conformicide will see a March 10th release on Century Media Records.

Speaking about the message behind "Hang 'Em High" and the accompanying lyric video, David Sanchez (lead vocals, guitar) comments, "In our current political atmosphere, corruption runs deep. This is our response. It's time to wake up."

In addition to Conformicide being released on CD, digital and streaming platforms, the album will also be available in an array of limited edition vinyl colors. See below for a complete list of these color LPs and where fans can purchase them.

Color Vinyls:

Black - All Outlets (unlimited)
White - CM Distro Europe Exclusive (100 copies)
Lilac - Europe (200 copies)
Golden - Nuclear Blast Europe Exclusive (200 copies)
Neon Yellow - US Stores / Indie Merch (400 copies)
Clear - Pledge Music Exclusive (300 copies)
Transparent Blue - Tour/Band Exclusive (300 copies)

Fans can now pre-order Conformicide via CMDistro or Pledge Music. Also available via iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Tracklisting:

“F.P.C.”
“Hang 'Em High”
“Dogmaniacal”
“Intention To Deceive”
“Ingsoc”
“Masterplan”
“Peace Is In Pieces”
“Claiming Certainty”
“Wake Up”
“Circling The Drain”

Bonus Tracks (Special Edition CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”

Bonus Tracks (Gatefold 2LP + CD)
“String Break”
“Slaughtered”
“Claiming Certainty” (Live)

North American Headline Tour with Exmortus, Extinction A.D.:

February
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
9 - Detroit, MI - Small's
10 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
11 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
12 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
13 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
17 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

Suicidal Tendencies will embark on a headlining tour through The US during February and March with Crowbar as main support and Havok as opening band. Tickets go on sale January 6th, confirmed shows are as listed.

February
22 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
24 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
25 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck
27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March
1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
4 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Harborside Events Center
5 - Tampa, FL - State Theatre
7 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall Complex
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

 

 

European Headline Tour with Warbringer, Gorod & Exmortus:

April
1 - Edingburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
2 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion   
3 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s  
4 - London, UK - Underworld  
5 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom   
6 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013   
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo  
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Royal Metal Festival  
9 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers  
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia  
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben  
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset   
15 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia  
16 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall  
17 - München, Germany - Feierwerk  
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena  
20 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar  
21 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony  
22 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7  
23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage  
24 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur   
26 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol  
27 - Barcelona , Spain - Salamandra 1  
28 - Puget, France - Le Rats  
29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain  
30 - Essen, Germany - Turock

(Photo - Havok Facebook)

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews