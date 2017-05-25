HEADCAT Post Cover Of "T For Texas" Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT

I Am Morbid / former Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent has teamed up with Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) and Danny B. Harvey (13 Cats, Lonesome Spurs) in Headcat, formerly known as The Head Cat. He replaces music icon and Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away at the age of 70 in December 2015. The audio clip below is a preview of how Headcat sounds with Vincent taking over vocal and bass duties from Lemmy.

In other news, Headcat have announced the following shows:

June

21 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, Texas

23 - El Corazon - Seattle, Washington

24 - Dante's - Portland, Oregon

August

2 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany (7:15 - 8:00 Beer Garden Stage)

5 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany (7:50 - 8:35 W.E.T. Stage)

An official statement regarding Vincent joining the band is available below:

"After the success of the Headcat show last December in Berlin, the two surviving members of Headcat, Slim Jim Phantom and Danny B. Harvey, have decided to continue the band they started with Lemmy Kilmister over 17 years ago. They will be playing three shows next month in the USA and a handful of European shows in late summer that will be announced over the next few days.

In the meantime, here's the answer to the question we're sure is on everyone's mind: the bass and most the vocal duties will be handled by former frontman and bassist from Morbid Angel, David Vincent. David's powerful baritone voice and thunderous bass playing is very complimentary to both Danny B.'s guitar style and Slim Jim's drumming. Different than Lemmy but true to Headcat's vision and direction.

Rockabilly and death metal? As Lemmy Kilmister, Danny B., Slim Jim and our fans have always tried to tell to you, 'It's All Rock'n'roll!' LONG LIVE ROCK 'N' ROLL"