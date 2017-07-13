HEADSTONES Confirm Free All Ages Show At Guelph Ribfest For Ontario 150 Celebrations

Canada's veteran rockers Headstones have checked in with the following update:

"We are excited to announce that we're part of this year's Ontario 150 celebrations, with a performance in Guelph, Ontario on Thursday, August 24th at

Guelph Ribfest at Riverside Park. This is a free All Ages show. For full details on this show and the ONTour Concert series, visit ONtour."

Headstones, one of Canada’s most enduring and hardest rocking bands released their new album, Little Army, on June 2nd via Cadence Music. The first single, "Devil's On Fire", hit #1 on Canada's Active Rock Radio. Check out the chart positions below along with the song's official video.

Headstones frontman Hugh Dillon couldn’t be more excited to share Little Army with the world, saying “We set out to write the best rock album of our career, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

Formed in 1987, the band's debut release Picture Of Health (1993) was met with not just critical acclaim but was certified Platinum, selling in excess of 100,000 copies and spawning the singles "When Something Stands For Nothing", "Cemetery", "Tweeter and the Monkey Man" and "Three Angels". Kicking off a recording career that spans three decades, the band has since gone on to release seven studio albums and countless chart topping singles. Known for their intense and authentic performance style, Headstones remain true to their DIY aesthetic. At a time when style is often valued over substance, they craft hard hitting tunes with brutally honest lyrics and Little Army is no exception.