January 29, 2018, 3 hours ago

HEADSTONES Frontman HUGH DILLON Co-Stars In New NICOLAS CAGE Movie The Humanity Bureau

On April 6th, VMI Worldwide presents The Humanity Bureau starring Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, and Headstones vocalist Hugh Dillon. 

The synopsis reads: A dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 that sees the world in a permanent state of economic recession and facing serious environmental problems as a result of global warming.

The Headstones song "Donethemath" is featured on the movie soundtrack. The poster and trailer can be seen below.

 

 

