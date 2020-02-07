HEADSTONES Share "Horses" Music Video; Peopleskills Album To Get Vinyl Release In March

Canadian rockers, Headstones, have released a video for their latest single "Horses", from their critically acclaimed full-length album, Peopleskills. The video was shot at Ace And Sword Tattoo shop, which sees the band performing in-store while lead guitarist, Trent Carr, gets inked with a brand new tattoo. Watch the video below:

Peopleskills was nominated for a JUNO Award for "Rock Album Of The Year", making it the band's fifth JUNO nomination, and to celebrate the band are releasing Peopleskills on vinyl on March 27. This marks the first time a Headstones album has been available on LP and finally answers fans' most often asked question, "When can I get this on vinyl?"

Included as a bonus on this exclusive pressing is the band's 2019 cover of the classic Gordon Lightfoot song, "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald." This limited edition pressing is available for pre-order via the band's website starting today.

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

"Damned" video:

"Dimes And Pennies" video:

"Leave It All Behind" video:

Headstones are also hitting the road in June as part of the cross-country star-studded tour Saints And Sinners alongside fellow Canadian rock stalwarts Moist, The Tea Party and Big Wreck. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

June

26 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

27 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

29 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

July

1 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

2 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

3 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

6 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse (Stampede Park)

7 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

10 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

11 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

16 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - Ottawa, ON - RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

23 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

24 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

30 - St. John's, NL - George Street Festival

For further details, visit headstonesband.com.

(Photo - Gord Hawkins)