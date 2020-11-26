HEADSTONES, THE TEA PARTY, SLOAN And MOIST Reschedule Saints And Sinners Tour For November 2021

Headstones, Big Wreck, Moist and The Tea Party have released a joint statement regarding their Saints And Sinners cross-Canada tour, which was postponed and then rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reads as follows:

"With the ongoing pandemic challenges we all find ourselves in, we have been hard at work to move the Saints and Sinners 2021 Tour planned for this coming Jan & Feb. As a result, we are pleased to announce that we have been able to reschedule the tour for November, 2021. The exact schedule of new dates will be posted this Friday.



We are also excited to announce that our friends from Sloan will be joining the lineup with their amazing list of hits, as our brothers in Big Wreck have plans and unavoidable commitments that conflict with the timing - we wish them well.

Like for all of you, it’s been a difficult year for us and, despite the challenges with rescheduling and keeping this amazing tour together, we are thrilled to announce these new plans and can’t wait to see you all next November!

Stay safe and be good to each other."

The latest Headstomes album, Peopleskills, was nominated for a JUNO Award for "Rock Album Of The Year", making it the band's fifth JUNO nomination, and to celebrate the band are released Peopleskills on vinyl. This marks the first time a Headstones album has been available on LP and finally answers fans' most often asked question, "When can I get this on vinyl?"

Included as a bonus on this exclusive pressing is the band's 2019 cover of the classic Gordon Lightfoot song, "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald." This limited edition pressing is available for via the band's website.

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

"Damned" video:

"Dimes And Pennies" video:

"Leave It All Behind" video: