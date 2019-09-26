HEADSTONES To Release Peopleskills Album In October; Details Revealed

Canadian rockers, Headstones, are one of the hardest working bands in the country. Following up their successful 2017 release Little Army, which produced the #1 hit "Devil's On Fire" and a sold-out national tour, the band have returned with their brand new studio album, Peopleskills, due October 25 via Cadence Recordings/Known Accomplice.

To celebrate the release of their brand new album , the Headstones invite fans to pre-order and pre-save Peopleskills now. Fans who order the CD through the band's website will get a signed copy of the album and a set of collectible buttons and fans who pre-save the album to their Digital Service Provider of choice are automatically entered to win a prize pack of band merch.

Pre-order/pre-save here.

In the band's own words, "Peopleskills is an obsessive dissection of lyric and melody. It's an intensely honest record that showcases our evolution as songwriters, musicians and friends."

The first single "Leave It All Behind", quickly climbed the radio charts hitting #10 and still going up. The visuals perfectly bring the song to life. Directed by Gord Hawkins, the video was shot at the Kingston Penitentiary, the decommissioned former maximum security prison, serves as the ideal location to capture the claustrophobic quality of being trapped - both metaphorically and physically - and the instinctive drive to persevere. Watch the video below.

The Headstones have a recording career that spans three decades eight albums and multiple chart topping singles; however Little Army is the band's highest debuting full-length in over a decade, hitting #3 on the Alternative Album Charts and #13 on The Current Album Charts. Lead single "Devil's On Fire" lived in the Top 5 on the Canadian Active Rock Radio Charts for 20 weeks, and sat at #1 for three weeks. Peopleskills stays true to the Headstones DIY and punk rock attitude, and is set to be the band's biggest record yet. The Headstones are Hugh Dillon, Tim White, Trent Carr, Steve Carr, Rickferd Van Dyk and Jesse Labovitz.

Tracklisting:

"Leave It All Behind"

"Dimes And Pennies"

"Damned"

"Horses"

"Motorcade"

"Caught In A Loop"

"Best You Can Do"

"Dark Side Of The Doomed"

"Part Of Me"

"By Sunday"

"That's What I Get"

"Leave It All Behind" video: