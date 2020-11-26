Hear EDDIE VAN HALEN's Solo On Newly Unearthed Cover Of JIMI HENDRIX's "If Six Was Nine"

Keyboardist David Garfield has played with everyone from Larry Carlton and Steve Lukather to George Benson and Smokey Robinson. According to a new report by Guitar World, one of the highlights of his career came in the late '90s, when he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Now, for the first time, Garfield is releasing that track, a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s "If 6 Was 9".

The cut appears on Garfield’s new EP, Guitar Heroes OTB - Vol. 1, and features singer / guitarist Michael Landau, bassist Will Lee and drummer Simon Phillips. Eddie contributes an absolutely wild and psychedelic guitar performance to the Hendrix classic up front.

This extended cover "If 6 Was 9" was recorded in 1996.

Garfield spoke to Guitar World about how the track came about, explaining that he first met Eddie "at a local cigar store and we got to talking." At the time, Garfield was working on a project titled Tribute to Jeff Porcaro, in honor of the late Toto drummer. He recalls, "I mentioned it to Eddie, asking if he’d like to participate. Eddie’s response was a resounding 'yes!'"

Garfield: "I went up to his house to work on the tracks with him, and he was so cool. We bonded as keyboard players, too. After that session, we played a live gig together at the Baked Potato, along with Steve Lukather and Michael Landau. We continued to stay in touch, and often he would call me out of the blue, asking for help with keyboard related stuff. I even found a guy to travel with him on tour and play additional parts offstage, as well as be his keyboard tech.

I'm sure sorry we lost him way too soon; I was hoping to collaborate with him again. Rest in peace, my brother Ed."

(Photo - Mark Gromen)