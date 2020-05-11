HEAR 'N NOW - Multi-Artist Initiative Releases "No Road To Ruin" In Support Of The Center For Disaster Philanthropy's Global Recovery Fund; Lyric Video

"No Road To Ruin", the new song from the multi-artist, COVID-19 initiative Hear 'N Now, has released and is now available as a free digital download through Heaven and Hell Records (US). Download “No Road To Ruin” here.

First announced in April, the project has gone from concept to completion in just under four weeks. "Personally, I'm amazed at how fast everything came together given the circumstances," said the project's visionary and Keep it Metal Promotions president, Billy Loney. "Everyone was so eager to be a part of this...their involvement and talent has been the cornerstone of this whole thing."

In an effort to show gratitude to all those on the front lines who have given their time and sacrificed their health unselfishly during this crisis, the free song hopes to entice listeners to donate to current pandemic relief efforts. Online donations are being collected at point of download, in support of The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Global Recovery Fund.

"No Road To Ruin" features the donated talents of:

Steve Grimmett of Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper - vocals

Patrick Kennison of Lita Ford/Heaven Below - lead guitar

Chris Natalini of Blood Feast - vocals

Ed Mischke of Spiritual Sickness/Veronica Freeman - lead guitar

Frank Cross - vocals

Danny Gomez of Gothic Slam/Messonic - vocals

Alex Olivetti of Threatpoint - lead guitar

James Pera of Corners of Sanctuary - bass

Mad T of Corners of Sanctuary - drums

Mick Michaels of Corners of Sanctuary - guitars, keyboards, songwriter, producer, vocals

Billy Loney - backing vocals

Producer Bill Metoyer of SkullSeven Studio, L.A. (Slayer, Fates Warning, Armored Saint) - post production/mastering

Recorded (base tracks) and Mixed at Magic Ears Studios, PA

"This was without a doubt a group effort," said Loney. "I am so grateful for everyone's support."

"I'm stoked to be apart if it," said Chris Natalini, of the veteran New Jersey Thrash band, Blood Feast, who lends his voice to the song. "It was an honor to be asked...I love the song,"

Hear 'N Now has also released a lyric video in support of the song and talks for a follow-up track to be produced are now being considered.

"It would be great to do another song," said Corners of Sanctuary guitarist and Hear 'n Now producer Mick Michaels. "We are hoping this track connects with people and does what it was intended do...but if another song is in the cards, definitely count me in!"