HEART Debuts "Crazy On You" Video Featuring DAVE NAVARRO From Upcoming Live In Atlantic City Remastered Release

Heart have revealed another song from their upcoming live album, Live In Atlantic City. Video of the band performing "Crazy On You", with special guest Dave Navarro on guitar, can be found below. Get the single here.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Ann and Nancy Wilson first showed the world that women can rock when their band, Heart, stormed the charts in the ‘70s with hits like “Crazy On You”, “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Straight On”, and so many more.

A night no one would ever forget was the night Heart performed on VH1’s Decades Rock Live back in 2006. It was an evening that brought together various stars around the two brightest shining stars of Heart. This show has been living on in the memory of music fans ever since and will now finally see its release on LP/CD/DVD/Blu-ray. Live In Atlantic City pays tribute to and celebrates the band’s legacy with the help of an incredible range of artists and friends, to keep this magical night of celebrating music and friendship alive for all eternity.

And what a night it was! The guest list of performers formed a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for itself, including country music star Carrie Underwood, Jane’s Addiction founding member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro, country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson and Canadian-American singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright. An exceptional highlight of the show furthermore entails the return of renowned grunge rockers Alice In Chains with Duff McKagan joining his friends on stage!

Each guest artist had the chance to perform up to three songs together with the band. The track list includes gems like Heart’s “Crazy On You”, performed together with Dave Navarro or Alice In Chain’s “Rooster“. A joined performance featuring all of the guest artists of “Barracuda” rounded up this monumental show, which will now finally be released on audio as well as visual formats for the world to enjoy.

Live In Atlantic City is going to be released as CD+Blu-ray Digipak, 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray and Digital on January 25th via earMUSIC. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Bébé Le Strange" (with Dave Navarro)

"Straight On" (with Dave Navarro)

"Crazy On You" (with Dave Navarro)

"Lost Angel"

"Even It Up" (with Gretchen Wilson)

"Rock ’N Roll" (with Gretchen Wilson)

"Dog & Butterfly" (with Rufus Wainwright)

"Would?" (with Alice In Chains & Duff McKagan) *

"Rooster" (with Alice In Chains & Duff McKagan)

"Alone" (with Carrie Underwood)

"Magic Man"

"Misty Mountain Hop" (with Dave Navarro)

"Dreamboat Annie"

"Barracuda"

* CD and LP exclusive

Note: DVD and Blu-ray also include bonus footage in the form of Heart Confidential

"Bébé Le Strange" video:

"Lost Angel" video:

Trailers: