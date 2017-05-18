HEART Issue Statement On Loss Of CHRIS CORNELL - "He Was And Is A Beautiful Soul"

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden frontman who died last night, May 17th, in Detroit, Michigan. The cause of death has been determined as “hanging by suicide.” Cornell's body was discovered in a hotel room following a concert. Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre.

Cornell was a native of Seattle, Washington, as are Heart. The Wilson Sisters have since commented on this unbelievable tragedy:

Ann Wilson: "It's important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive. He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul."

Nancy Wilson: "No one is ever prepared to hear about a death in the family. And today Chris Cornell my brother from my Seattle music family is gone. I thought his voice would forever grace the world of music. Devastating."

The video below was filmed backstage at the 28th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2013. The RNRHOF chats with Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, and Chris Cornell, who be inducted the group. In this interview, Ann and Nancy Wilson talk about being inducted, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their setlist for the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, while Chris Cornell shares why Heart's music continues to resonate with him and how they helped inspire him and the Seattle music scene.

In the following video, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart play their classic rock hit "Barracuda" with Seattle rockers Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, live at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles.