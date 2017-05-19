HEART Singer ANN WILSON Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With Performance Of SOUNDGARDEN Classic “Black Hole Sun” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video
May 19, 2017, an hour ago
Heart singer Ann Wilson stopped by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Thursday, May 18th) to sit in with Cleto And The Cletones, the show's house band. Ann paid tribute to Chris Cornell, who passed away this week, with a rendition of his band Soundgarden’s classic hit, “Black Hole Sun”. Watch video of the performance below:
The new leg of the Ann Wilson Of Heart dates run from May 19th - August 10th, with dates being added, and will include tour stops in Chicago, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and Las Vegas, among many other cities. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.
Musicians on board for the shows include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and Dan Walker on keys.
Ann Wilson Of Heart's current tour itinerary is as follows:
May
19 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino
21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
26 - Florence, KY - UC Health System
28 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino
31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
June
1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion
4 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre
6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
8 - For Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse
10 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater
11 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre
13 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
17 - Warren, OH - W.D. Packard Music Hall
19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
21 - Cedar Falls, IA - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
26 - Layton, UT - Kenley Amphitheater
27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
29 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fairgrounds
30 - San Rafael, CA - Marin County Fair
July
2 - Anaheim CA - The Grove of Anaheim
3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Rocks at Fremont Street Experience
25 - Prior Lake, MN - Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino
28 - West Bend, WI - Washington State Fair
August
8 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (supporting Carlos Santana)
10 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace