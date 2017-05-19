HEART Singer ANN WILSON Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With Performance Of SOUNDGARDEN Classic “Black Hole Sun” On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video

Heart singer Ann Wilson stopped by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Thursday, May 18th) to sit in with Cleto And The Cletones, the show's house band. Ann paid tribute to Chris Cornell, who passed away this week, with a rendition of his band Soundgarden’s classic hit, “Black Hole Sun”. Watch video of the performance below:

The new leg of the Ann Wilson Of Heart dates run from May 19th - August 10th, with dates being added, and will include tour stops in Chicago, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and Las Vegas, among many other cities. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

Musicians on board for the shows include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990's for two years) from Los Angeles; and Dan Walker on keys.

Ann Wilson Of Heart's current tour itinerary is as follows:

May

19 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

26 - Florence, KY - UC Health System

28 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

4 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre

6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

8 - For Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

10 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

11 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre

13 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

16 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

17 - Warren, OH - W.D. Packard Music Hall

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

21 - Cedar Falls, IA - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

26 - Layton, UT - Kenley Amphitheater

27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

29 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fairgrounds

30 - San Rafael, CA - Marin County Fair

July

2 - Anaheim CA - The Grove of Anaheim

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Rocks at Fremont Street Experience

25 - Prior Lake, MN - Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino

28 - West Bend, WI - Washington State Fair

August

8 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (supporting Carlos Santana)

10 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace