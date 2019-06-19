HEARTSICK Unveil Sleep Cycles Album; Sign To Godsize Records

It’s not often that you could describe a band as sounding like a mix of ‘80s synth pop hooks and melodies with the atmospherics of Deftones, and the heavy ferocity of Slipknot and Pantera. But this is indeed a fitting description of the band Heartsick - as heard throughout their new album, Sleep Cycles.

Hailing from Lansing, Michigan, Heartsick is comprised of Alfonso Civile (vocals), Richard “Jerred” Pruneau (guitar), Waylon Fox (bass), and Justin Robison (drums), the band has already assembled an impressive list of accomplishments. Tops on the list include 15.4k monthly listeners on Spotify, 200k+ total streams, ‘Sleep Cycles’ reaching #48 on Soundscan sales charts first week sales, radio rotation on Q106.1 FM Lansing, MI and 105.7 FM Peoria, IL, touring Puerto Rico (3 shows 800 total paid attendance combined shows), playing Mayhem Fest in 2009, 2011, 2015, Billboard Heatseekers Central Midwest Charts #6 debut, and support for 36 Crazyfists, Straight Line Stitch, Gwar, Every Time I Die.

“A lot of extremely late nights and long days,” is how Alfonso describes the writing and recording of the just-released disc. “For a year straight the band wrote and recorded over 20 demos. We recorded demos all while trying to maintain an established presence. The recording process was challenging. Trying to push the music to new territories and vocally creating a new approach to the songs.”

And it turns out that one of the album’s standout tracks, “Methylene Blue,” will soon get a music video premiere. “The video will be a very abstract video. A slight image to ‘80s videos while still conveying and creating a feeling of tension and ominous.”

Soon, fans will be able to catch the band live - as tours are confirmed for US dates in the Midwest, southeast, and east coast, plus shows coming soon in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Europe.

Tracklisting:

“Affair”

“Snakeman”

“Hate Anthem”

“Burning Bridges”

“Mike & Drew”

“Code 105”

“Miami”

“Methelyne Blue”

“Loveletter”

“Her Heart”

“Shadow”

“Slave Labor”

“Fallujah”

“Methelyne Blue” teaser: