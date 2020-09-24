HEATHEN Frontman DAVID WHITE Looks Back On The Band's Early Years - "All The Clubs Were Buzzing With Metal, METALLICA And EXODUS Were Blowing Up..." (Audio)

Bay Area thrash legends, Heathen, have released their fourth studio album, Empire Of The Blind, via Nuclear Blast Records. Vocalist David White sat down to chat with Metal Express Radio ahead of the album’s release to discuss the record, and why ten years has passed since Heathen’s last release. White also talks about the early Heathen years, he aftermath of bad management, Ronnie Montrose’s effect on the recording of Breaking The Silence (1987), why the band wouldn’t rework Victims Of Deception (1991), The Evolution Of Chaos (2010) 10 Year Anniversary release, whether the band's back catalogue be remixed and remastered, and more.

In celebration of Empire Of The Blind's release, the band offers fans the music video for "Sun In My Hand". Watch the video, directed by Costin Chioreanu, below.

Heathen comments, "Thanks to all of the Heathen fans and headbangers everywhere for your legendary patience over the last 10 years. The moment has finally arrived, and we are very proud to share our new creation with you via the best metal label on the planet, Nuclear Blast Records! Without the support of the fans, heavy metal would have no voice. So lift your fucking glasses high, grab your copy of Empire Of The Blind, and in the immortal words of Rich Burch, 'bang that head that doesn’t bang!' Cheers!"

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen).

The cover art for Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Empire Of The Blind is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red with Black Splatter (US exclusive)

Red with Black Swirl (US exclusive)

Black

Red

Yellow with Red Splatter

- Red Cassette (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- T-Shirt + CD Bundle (US exclusive)

- T-Shirt + Red with Black Splatter Vinyl Bundle (US exclusive)

- CD + Patch Bundle

Order your copy of in the format of your choice here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"Empire Of The Blind" lyric video:

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums