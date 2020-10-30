HEATHEN Share Lyric Video For "In Black"

Last month, Heathen released their new studio album, Empire Of The Blind. Today, the band releases the lyric video for "In Black" which can be seen below.

Says the band, "Hey Heathen fans! We want to thank each and every one of you for the great response to our new album Empire Of The Blind! And in celebration of All Hallows Eve, we bring you our latest lyric video... This is 'In Black'!"

Empire Of The Blind was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details — rhythm guitars, etc. — were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (Exodus), and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover art to Empire Of The Blind was once again handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

Order your copy of in the format of your choice here.

Empire Of The Blind tracklisting:

"This Rotting Sphere"

"The Blight"

"Empire Of The Blind"

"Dead And Gone"

"Sun In My Hand"

"Blood To Be Let"

"In Black"

"Shrine Of Apathy"

"Devour"

"A Fine Red Mist"

"The Gods Divide"

"Monument To Ruin"

"Empire Of The Blind" lyric video:

"The Blight" lyric video:

Heathen is:

David White - Vocals

Lee Altus - Guitar

Kragen Lum - Guitar

Jason Mirza - Bass

Jim DeMaria - Drums