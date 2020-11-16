HEAVEN SHALL BURN Announce European Tour Dates With TRIVIUM For 2021; TESSERACT, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY To Support

After a year full of privation and a lean period of live gigs, we can already look forward to winter 2021, with Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium. Two metal bands are going on a European tour to heat up the cold months.

Heaven Shall Burn can’t wait to get back on stage. After a two year break from concerts, during which they released the epic double album Of Truth And Sacrifice, reaching #1 on the German charts, they wanted to get started playing live again in 2020 but the Coronavirus had other plans. They haven’t been able to play their new songs live yet except for a special XR show at the online festival Wacken World Wide. One can assume that they will bring the big guns to present their ninth album live on stage in 2021 and to celebrate their 25th band anniversary.

Band leader Maik Weichert is pleased, “There has been a strong and special connection between Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn since the earliest days. When we met Trivium for the first time, they were very young but already highly talented youngsters, today they´re a global power of metal. Over the years Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium destroyed small clubs and demolished big arenas together, we had great times together in both Saalfeld and Sydney. We´re proud and touched, that our common history is now being continued and we finally tour Europe with the guys again.”

From the elaborate stage scenery to the unbelievable energy that Heaven Shall Burn displays again and again, every concert is an adventure. Hardly any other German band has impressively tied political and social topics, such as animal and human rights, into the metal scene known for it’s heavy riffs and circle pits. Successful albums such as the Iconoclast Trilogy and Wanderer as well as indomitable anthems like “Endzeit” and “Voice Of The Voiceless” have made Heaven Shall Burn one of the biggest international names in the scene for a long time.

Even their old friends Trivium, one of the most important metal bands of the 21st century, explain their anticipation of touring together; “Heaven Shall Burn was one of Trivium’s earliest introductions to hardcore/metalcore mixed with melodic death and death metal; with very important lyrics that dealt with society and the world as a whole. We started off on the same record label back in the early 2000’s.”

Their appetite becomes ravenous as the Orlando, Florida natives are finally able to play their new songs. In spring 2020 Trivium released their ninth album What The Dead Men Say, with the band’s typical mixture of devastating harshness, technical demands, great melodies and irresistible hooks, this new album once again promises great live moments.

Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium will be supported TesseracT and Fit For An Autopsy.

“To top the line up off two exceptional bands, TesseracT and Fit for an Autopsy, have agreed to join us,” says Maik from Heaven Shall Burn.

Trivium agree, “Fit For An Autopsy are some of our best friends on the planet and one of our favorite bands; and TesseracT is a band we’ve been dreaming of touring with. THIS is the tour to bring back touring in Europe.”

Pre-sales start November 18 at 10 AM, CET.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Saarlandhalle - Saarbrücken, Germany

18 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

19 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany

20 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

21 - Alcatraz - Mila, Italy

23 - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France

25 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

26 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

27 - Sala Tejo - Lisbon, Portugal

28 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain

30 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

December

2 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

3 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

4 - Messe - Erfurt, Germany

5 - AB - Brussels, Belgium

7 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

8/ - Fållan - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

11 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany

13 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Gasometer - Vienn, Austria

17 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

18 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

19 - Forum Karlín - Prague, Czech Republic