HEAVEN SHALL BURN Debut “Corium” Music Video

While on the road with Korn and playing headlining shows in between, Heaven Shall Burn have released their latest video, for “Corium”, which was produced by Iconographic. Corium is taken from the band’s latest album, Wanderer, which secured impressive positions in the international album charts such as #3 in Germany, #9 in Austria and #15 in Switzerland.

After basing the majority of the stunning artwork for Wanderer on striking nature photos from Island, “Corium” takes you to breathtaking scenery of Patagonia.

The band about the song and video: “Finally! We are really happy about releasing a video to one of our favourite songs from Wanderer before starting the German leg of the tour.”

Find Heaven Shall Burn’s live itinerary at this location.