HEAVEN SHALL BURN Release "Übermacht" Music Video; Of Truth And Sacrifice Album Out Now

Heaven Shall Burn’s new double album, Of Truth And Sacrifice, is out today via Century Media. Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Übermacht" - directed by Philipp Hirsch and produced by Heaven Shall Burn and Philipp Hirsch - below.

Maik Weichert checked in with the following comment: “For our conditions it is an unusual video for an unusual Heaven Shall Burn song and was lots of fun to shoot. ‘Übermacht’ is one of our favourite songs off the album and we are thrilled to hear what you think of it.”

On Of Truth And Sacrifice you can look forward to their trademark sound, more unusual tunes and atmospheric strings that the band fleshed out with Sven Helbig and recorded with conductor Wilhelm Keitel in Minsk. On top of roughly 100 minutes of music on the regular album the limited editions come with a 80min documentary, “Mein grünes Herz in dunklen Zeiten“ (“My Green Heart In Dark Times“), by renown producer Ingo Schmoll who followed the band for almost a year in order to get to the bottom of the phenomenon Heaven Shall Burn.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"March Of Retribution"

"Thoughts And Prayers"

"Eradicate"

"Protector"

"Übermacht"

"My Heart And The Ocean"

"Expatriate"

"What War Means"

"Terminate The Unconcern"

"The Ashes Of My Enemies"

CD2

"Children Of A Lesser God"

"La Résistance"

"The Sorrows Of Victory"

"Stateless"

"Tirpitz"

"Truther"

"Critical Mass"

"Eagles Among Vultures"

"Weakness Leaving My Heart"

“Eradicate” video:

“My Heart And The Ocean” video:

“Protector” / “Weakness Leaving My Heart” video:

Heaven Shall Burn lineup:

Guitar: Maik Weichert

Bass: Eric Bischoff

Guitar: Alexander Dietz

Vocals: Marcus Bischoff

Drums: Christian Bass