Heavy Metal Documentary The Doom Doc Now Available On DVD; Includes Appearances By BLACK SABBATH, CROWBAR, PRIMITIVE MAN Members

Independent heavy metal documentary The Doom Doc is now finally available for purchase on DVD. Made on a shoestring budget, this feature-length film gives a fly-on-the-wall look at the UK's flourishing doom, sludge and stoner scene. It features live performances and interviews from current UK bands such as Conan, Slabdragger and Kurokuma, alongside other slow and heavy luminaries such as Bill Ward of Black Sabbath, Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Primitive Man.

And to celebrate news of the release comes another treat: a special video diary filmed by Kurokuma, who were recently invited to Iceland as part of a 4/20 weekend event that included the Icelandic premiere of The Doom Doc and a live show featuring themselves alongside local bands, Godchilla and Morpholith. Follow the Kurokuma lads and their new friends in Reykjavik during the most stoned weekend of the year; enjoy a peek inside the Iceland doom scene as the group get into all sorts of mischief, including an encounter with the law and an eventual marijuana-related arrest.

The Doom Doc originally premiered in July 2017 to a sold-out audience at Sheffield's Showroom cinema, and since then it's been screened at various events and doc festivals around the world. Doom has experienced a huge resurgence in popularity of late, and here independent filmmaker, Connor Matheson explores issues such as DIY culture, drug use, mental health and gentrification through the lens of heavy music.

The video diary and an official trailer can be found below. Purchase the DVD here.