Heavy Metal Magazine To Unleash New IRON MAIDEN Comic This Summer; Preview

This summer, Heavy Metal magazine will unleash an Iron Maiden comic book, reports Nerdist.

“Metal music and comic books have a long history of intertwining, so teaming up one of the genre’s most iconic bands with one of the industry’s most innovative publishers is a no-freaking-brainer.”

Based on the mobile role-playing game Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, the comic is set to feature the band’s longtime mascot Eddie battling through the worlds of their albums.

Written by Llexi Leon and Ian Edginton with art from Kevin J. West, Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is set to premiere in July’s Heavy Metal #287.

Read more and see a few preview images at nerdist.com.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game is now available on iOS and Android platforms. Take your last breath, it's time to die. Mystic Eddie's special attack delivers two hits of magic damage to all enemies and a 50% chance to Trigger Doom effects currently on enemies, instantly killing them.

Check out a new tutorial video about the game's evolving characters below:

In the clip below, Llexi Leon, the Interactive Creative Director of Phantom Music Management, shows off some incredible new characters for Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, and how you can earn them.

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.