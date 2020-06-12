Heavy Metal Rockers Who Like iGaming

Heavy Metal rockers are known to have excessive lifestyles. Many manage to work their way out of it in their later years. Some end up becoming casualties of the lifestyle. When success comes overnight, there is a lot of money that flows in and a lot of rock stars find dealing with fame and money difficult. But then there are also some who manage to find a balance. The connection between gambling and heavy metal is also quite pertinent.

If you have frequented casinos, you will have definitely seen a lot of rock and heavy metal themed slot machines. These slots are sometimes called fruit machines. But now, you have the option of these same games on the internet too thanks to online casinos. Who knows you might just meet your favourite heavy metal rock star at one of these online casinos! If you are still curious to know a few of the big names in the heavy metal scene who are famous gamblers, we have made a list for you.

Scott Ian

If you were around during the early 90s then you most definitely know about the great thrash band Anthrax of which Scott is a founding member. Scott Ian is also known to be an avid poker player and he has even admitted that he once considered becoming a professional poker player. He is a frequent player on a lot of online casinos so watch out.

Lemmy Kilmister



There is probably no metalhead in this world who does not worship Motorhead and Lemmy Kilmister. He was one of the greatest rockers to have ever lived and while he may not be around anymore his forays into gambling are legendary. Unlike a lot of gamblers, Lemmy was more into slot machine games and was a frequent visitor to such venues in the UK. Perhaps his song Ace of Spades is also a sly reference to the world of casinos. If this article is to be believed, the song could be about a game of poker gone wrong.

Steve Albini

If you know Nirvana, you also know that the guy behind the famous grunge band was Steve Albini. A legendary rock producer, Steve Albini is also a well-known poker player. He is a regular at World Series Tournaments and has even finished at 12th place once.

Sully Erna

Sully Erna or Salvadore Paul Erna is the member of the famous hard rock band - Godsmack. He is also a famous poker player and his love for the game is evident from the "No Justice" poker tattoo on his back which he got done after a crazy game of poker. Although it's probably better to show your love for something by buying a t-shirt from a site like Cantera.

There are more instances of rockers showing exceptional love for gambling like Live Boeree who is a well-known heavy metaller and a poker enthusiast. Hopefully you will bump into her in one of your games.