HEAVY PETTIN’ To Release 4Play EP On Valentine’s Day

Heavy Pettin' have announced the release of their first new EP 4Play on Valentine’s Day - February 14th. The first batch of new Heavy Pettin' songs recorded in over 30 years.

4Play tracklisting :

“Get Back To You”

“Tell Me Why”

“Who We Are”

“Hard to Hold”





4Play was recorded at SOR Studios Great Linford in Autumn 2019. Produced and mixed by Gordon Albert Bonnar.

Hamie has said: “…the demand and support for new Heavy Pettin' material has been so overwhelming, we are excited to say we’re now working on brand new HP Album and other projects will also be released later in 2020… and it’s going great!"

Heavy Pettin' is:

Stephen (Hamie) Haymen - vocals

Gordon Bonnar - guitars, vocals

Mick Ivory - drums

Jez Parry - bass, vocals

Dave (Davo) Aitken - guitars, vocal