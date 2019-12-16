HEILUNG Announce Collaboration With Gaming Company Ninja Theory On "Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II"; Video Trailer

Enigmatic world music outfit, Heilung, will be working with UK-based gaming company, Ninja Theory, on the soundtrack for their upcoming game, "Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II". The announcement trailer for the new game, which just premiered at this year’s Game Awards, features Heilung's song, "In Maidjan", taken from their debut album, Ofnir. Watch the trailer below.

Speaking of the collaboration, Heilung comment, "It is with the uttermost joy and deepest respect that we can finally reveal: Heilung is collaborating with Ninja Theory on the soundtrack for 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.' From the very first meeting with co-founder & Chief Creative Ninja Tameem, Commercial Director Dominic, and Audio Lead David, we discovered that although we work on very different platforms, the core is very much alike. Both Heilung and Hellblade are deeply inspired by nature and history, and aim to alter your state of mind. We are looking very much forward to present this hybrid child, born from a meeting between ancient spirits and the technology of tomorrow."